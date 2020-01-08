Stefani Waters

You can look for the O-Fish-Ul announcement soon, but STEFANI WATERS is already on the job at IN2UNE MUSIC/AWAL, in the newly-created position of VP/Promotion, Rhythm Formats.

STEFANI most recently came aboard from BROKEN BOW/BMG. Previously she was Nat'l Dir./Rhythm at REPUBLIC RECORDS. In her new role, STEFANI will oversee all Rhythm, Dance and Mix Show campaigns.

