Flips

ENTRAVISION Regional Mexican KNTY/SHINGLE SPRINGS-SACRAMENTO, CA pulls the plug on its format for the second time in just 6 months.

The station moved from Country as “101.9 THE WOLF” in JULY 2019 to simulcast Regional Mexican KRCX (LA TRICOLOR 99.9 FM)/MARYSVILLE. On MONDAY of this week, that gave way for Ranchera “JOSE 101.9“.

The station lists VICENTE FERNANDEZ, JOSÉ ALFREDO JIMENEZ, JUAN GABRIEL, LAS JILGUERILLAS, ANTONIO AGUILAR, LOS TIGRES DEL NORTE, JOAN SEBASTIAN and GERARDO REYES as core artists.

