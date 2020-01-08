Consent Decree

The FCC has slapped the BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS with a $76,000 fine as part of a Consent Decree to settle underwriting violations at noncommercial Variety KBPU/DE QUEEN, AR and Classic Hits KTYC/NASHVILLE, AR.

The stations, managed by COSSATOT COMMUNITY COLLEGE OF THE UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS, aired spots that "impermissibly promoted their for-profit underwriters’ products or services and contained qualitative descriptions and comparative language, pricing information, and/or calls to action," according to the Commission.

