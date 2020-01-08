Terry, Hudson Make Moves

With LARRY HUDSON moving to the Office of Communications Business Opportunities, the FCC has named Wireline Competition Bureau Associate Bureau Chief D'WANA TERRY as Acting Dir./Office of Workplace Diversity.

Chairman AJIT PAI said, “Diversity within our agency is vital to ensuring that our work meets the high standards the American people expect of us. D’WANA’s in-depth understanding of the work of the FCC will be an invaluable resource for our workplace diversity team. Few people have held so many senior leadership and legal positions across various FCC bureaus as she has, and I’m confident she’ll hit the ground running in this new role.”

On HUDSON's move, PAI added, “LARRY has made many valuable contributions to our outstanding workforce and productive workplace. I am grateful for his work and expect his new position will be an opportunity for him to continue to make such contributions.”

