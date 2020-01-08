-
James Bierley Joins WDEN/Macon As Morning Co-host
JAMES BIERLEY joins CUMULUS Country WDEN/MACON as morning co-host, where he is paired with longtime host LAURA STARLING. He replaces VANCE SHEPHERD, who left the station last NOVEMBER.
BIERLEY previously was PD at iHEARTMEDIA Mainstream Rock WRXZ (ROCK 107.1)/MYRTLE BEACH, SC and morning co-host at Country sister WGTR (GATOR 107.9). Previous career stops include WYNR and WHFX/BRUNSWICK, GA, and WCKS (KISS 102.7)/CARROLLTON, GA.
