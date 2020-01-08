Bill Cody

RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES Country WSM-A/NASHVILLE’s “Coffee, Country & Cody” show is adding a television home. The show has been picked up for broadcast by CIRCLE, the new Country music and lifestyle television network that debuted on JANUARY 1st as a joint venture between GRAY TELEVISION and RYMAN HOSPITALITY subsidiary OPRY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP (NET NEWS 12/11).

Hosted by BILL CODY, who has plenty of prior TV experience, the radio show will air every weekday as a three-hour live program on CIRCLE. CODY’s longtime morning show partner, CHARLIE MATTOS, is aboard for the TV show, along with new entertainment correspondent JO SMITH, a former SONY recording artist. Their first TV broadcast featured VINCE GILL.

“In my many years of hosting ‘Coffee, Country & Cody’ at WSM, there have certainly been many industry firsts, unforgettable milestones and history-making moments," said CODY. "To now have the opportunity to share them with a national television audience this large is truly monumental.”

“No better way to start the day than a cup of coffee and BILL CODY,” said CIRCLE GM DREW REIFENBERGER. “Amazing things happen on that show – from artists being asked to sign to a label to hearing one of their songs on the radio for the first time – and you never know who’s going to show up. Now, we’re able to capture some of those magical moments and share them with even more Country fans on-air and through social. Artists universally love BILL, and there’s no one better to do this show.”

Catch “Coffee, Country & Cody” on CIRCLE from 7-10a CT weekdays. It will continue to be heard on WSM-A, WSMonline.com and the station’s mobile app. The show broadcasts from a newly renovated studio at NASHVILLE’s OPRYLAND HOTEL, also a RYMAN property.

« see more Net News