Stephanie Meyers

OUTBACK PRESENTS, a NASHVILLE-based live event promotion company, has hired STEPHANIE MEYERS as show coordinator. MEYERS most recently worked as a Ticketing Manager with GOLDENVOICE, with prior experience as A&R Manager for the CHICAGO INTERNATIONAL MOVIES AND MUSIC FESTIVAL.

"It's extremely inspiring to be surrounded by so much talent here at OUTBACK PRESENTS," said MEYERS. "I'm thrilled to be a part of the growing team and expand my knowledge of talent buying. I look forward to what 2020 has to bring!" Congratulate MEYERS here.

« see more Net News