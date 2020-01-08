Podcast Ads

SPOTIFY is getting into the advertising technology game with "SPOTIFY Podcast Ads," announced in a blog post TODAY (1/8) from Senior Product Marketing Manager ALEX LEUNG. The new platform, LEUNG writes, "leverages streaming to deliver Spotify’s full digital suite of planning, reporting, and measurement capabilities," emphasizing its base of millions of logged-in users.

LEUNG notes that PUMA has been among the early tester clients, trying out the platform with a campaign for the CLYDE Hardwoods line of sneakers on SPOTIFY's "JEMELE HILL IS UNBOTHERED" and claiming an ad recall lift of 18 points.

