By PERRY MICHAEL SIMON in LAS VEGAS: WEDNESDAY's agenda for the content side of the business at CES included big names and much talk about the future, some of which even included audio.

Concurrent sessions, one with AMAZON MUSIC and another with ATLANTIC RECORDS and PREMIER MUSIC, were scheduled to cover the music part of the entertainment business, and a session with SPOTIFY's DAWN OSTROFF talking to writer/director PAUL FEIG and LELE PONS handling podcasting for the day. Radio, on the other hand, was not on the agenda, but social media (TWITTER Global VP MATT DERELLA) was, and names like MARK CUBAN, FOX's GAIL BERMAN, and TERRY CREWS, MANDY MOORE, NATALIE MORALES, and ESTER DEAN (on hand for NBCUNIVERSAL's keynote) were on the schedule as well.

Part Of The Future Of Content

VARIETY's Entertainment Summit program led off with a panel purporting to examine nothing less than "the future of the content industry," but the panel came from, and focused on, the video side of the business. Despite the promise of the title, the panelists initially discussed their companies' present activities -- GAIL BERMAN, who is now in charge of the Sidecar Content Accelerator program at FOX ENTERTAINMENT, "zigging while others are zagging" by creating content for broadcast TV, YOUTUBE Head of Unscripted TV ALEX PIPER backing off SVOD and betting on ad-supported shows like the upcoming (and pricey) JUSTIN BIEBER project. But the panel also addressed topics like "subscription fatigue" (WWE ADVANCED MEDIA EVP JAYAR DONLAN saying he doesn't see any affect on WWE's subscription service; BERMAN noted that the market is not limitless but "at the end of the day, the best will win"), the challenge of search and discovery, tentpoles (HGTV President JANE LATMAN citing "A VERY BRADY RENOVATION" bringing in new viewers for her channel), data (BERMAN warning "data (can be) an excuse for anything"), and monetization (BERMAN pointing to buyouts and limited episode orders from SVOD platforms as limiting the opportunity for content creators to hit home runs and build franchises).

More To Come

