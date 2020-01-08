CMA Triple Play Awards

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) has unveiled the recipients of the 11th annual "CMA TRIPLE PLAY AWARDS," which honor songwriters who penned three #1 hits within a 12-month period. Set to receive trophies this year are: KANE BROWN, LUKE COMBS, ROSS COPPERMAN, JUSTIN EBACH, JESSE FRASURE, MICHAEL HARDY, SHAY MOONEY, JON NITE, JOSH OSBORNE, BOBBY PINSON, MATTHEW RAMSEY, JORDAN REYNOLDS, THOMAS RHETT, TREVOR ROSEN, DAN SMYERS and ASHLEY GORLEY. The latter will receive three Triple Play Awards in recognition of his nine #1 songs in 2019.

COPPERMAN will host a special "CMA SONGWRITERS SERIES" performance on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25th at NASHVILLE's MARATHON MUSIC WORKS that will feature EBACH, GORLEY, NITE, PINSON and REYNOLDS. Tickets are available here, with $3 from each sale benefiting the CMA FOUNDATION. Following the performance, an industry-only luncheon hosted by CMA Board Member and UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP CEO TROY TOMLINSON will take place to award the honorees.

