Evolutions Speakers

PODCAST MOVEMENT has announced the first wave of keynote speakers for the new PODCAST MOVEMENT EVOLUTIONS conference in LOS ANGELES FEBRUARY 13-15.

The keynotes will include iHEARTMEDIA Chairman/CEO BOB PITTMAN and iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK President CONAL BYRNE; WONDERY CEO HERNAN LOPEZ; and STUDIO OCHENTA CEO and hosLORY MARTINEZ.

PM also announced the podcasters to be featured on the first day of the EVOLUTIONS event on the Creator Track in the "Expert Talk" series, including AMANI ROBERTS ("THE AMANI EXPERIENCE"); "SEX TALK WITH MOM"'s CAMERON POTER and KARENLEE POTER; AVANT HAUS MEDIA's CHRISTINA BARSI; ERIKA VIERA ("YOUTUBE POWER HOUR"); "THE ENTERPRENEURIAL YOU"'s HENEKA WATKIS-PORTER; ADVANCED CLOUD COMMUNICATIONS/"BEYOND THE DISH"'s JOHN PIPER; JULIE BROAD from BOOK LAUNCHERS; LAURA POWERS ("HEALING POWERS"); PORTIA SCOTT ("WAKE UP AND SHOW UP"); BS NETWORK's SCOTTYE MOORE; "THE MENTORS"' SERGEI REVZIN and VADIM REVZIN; TANYA WOODS ("THE INKFULLY PODCAST"); and "TCAPTIVATE THE ROOM"'s TRACY GOODWIN.

