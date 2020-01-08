Helping NSW Rural Fire Service And The Victoria Country Fire Authority

BLACKENED/Q PRIME rockers METALLICA are pledging more than $500,000 to help with the recent wildfires in AUSTRALIA and are urging others to donate as well.

A statement from the band said:

"We are totally overwhelmed by the news of the wildfires sweeping through millions of acres across AUSTRALIA, with major impact in NEW SOUTH WALES and VICTORIA. The resulting destruction and devastating effects on all residents, animals, the environment and the incredible land in AUSTRALIA is truly heartbreaking.



Please join us and do whatever you can to assist as we, along with our foundation 'All Within My Hands' are pledging A$750,000 to the NSW Rural Fire Service and to the Country Fire Authority in Victoria to aid in the relief efforts.

NSW RFS is the world’s largest volunteer firefighting organization and all funds donated during this State of Emergency are directed toward services related to and victims of these particularly destructive AUSTRALIAN bushfires.

CFA (Country Fire Authority) is a volunteer and community based fire and emergency services organisation which helps to protect 3.3 million VICTORIANS, and works together with communities to keep Victorians safe from fire and other emergencies."

Learn more about NSW Rural Fire Service and how you can help here and the Victorian Country Fire Authority here.

