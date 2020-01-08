Jeremy Sirota (Martin Betz)

Global digital rights agency for the independent label sector MERLIN has named JEREMY SIROTA to be the organization's new CEO, replacing CHARLES CALDAS, who served in that capcity since its founding in 2007.

SIROTA, a widely known executive in music and technology, has a proven track record for negotiating complex and strategic commercial partnerships, and for driving digital innovation across the recorded music business.

He joins MERLIN from FACEBOOK’s Music Team, where his leadership was pivotal in helping to shape and implement the company’s digital music strategy. While at FACEBOOK, he led the company’s efforts to license and acquire recorded music rights from independent record labels and distributors around the world across FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM, OCULUS and MESSENGER.

SIROTA previously held a number of senior positions at WARNER MUSIC GROUP, culminating in his appointment as SVP and Head of Business & Legal Affairs for both WEA, WARNER's artist and label services division, and ADA, its indie distribution arm.

At ADA, SIROTA helped deliver some of the largest distribution deals in the company’s history and built longstanding relationships throughout the global independent music sector. A vocal advocate of emerging technologies and independent music, SIROTA’ helped establish LEVEL MUSIC, WMG’s distribution platform for self-releasing artists.

Prior to that, SIROTA was an Associate at MORRISON & FORSTER LLP, NEW YORK, in their Technology Transactions Group, and is currently a mentor to the TECHSTARS MUSIC ACCELERATOR PROGRAM.

MERLIN’s senior management team is completed by CHARLIE LEXTON (CCO) and HELEN ALEXANDER (CFO), both based in the UK, and JIM MAHONEY (VP Global Operations) in the U.S. In addition to SIROTA, DAVE HANSEN will move into a new role as Executive Chairperson.

Former EPITAPH RECORDS GM HANSEN commented, “Having committed to an incredibly rigorous and wide-reaching search, MERLIN has found an exceptional individual to lead the organization forward. JEREMY brings a deep-seated knowledge of independent music and a reputation for embracing new, exciting and transformational technologies. We believe he can build on the groundbreaking work of CHARLES CALDAS and ensure MERLIN’s membership continues to thrive in a global digital music market.”

Added SIROTA, “I am honored by this opportunity to lead MERLIN and serve independents throughout the world. MERLIN’s team of executives and employees are widely respected throughout the music and DSP communities, and I look forward to working closely with them to write the next chapter. With the digital music market potentially on the brink of another wave of transformative change, it’s vital that independents continue to have an organization that represents their interests, ensures the value of their repertoire is respected, and keeps pace with innovation.”

MERLIN board member and BEGGARS GROUP Chairman MARTIN MILLS commented, “I’m delighted that we’ve found in JEREMY an executive with deep experience in both the tech and music worlds to build upon CHARLES CALDAS’ exceptional work. He has all the credentials to help write MERLIN's next chapter. With our new CEO, the right executive team, and a strong, newly-elected board, MERLIN will continue to thrive and empower independents in this new decade.”

MERLIN also announced the results of its biennial board elections, with eight new executives joining the organisation’s 15-member board.

The new incoming board members are: ALEXANDRIA HOCK (BETTER NOISE MUSIC), CARLOS MILLS (MILLS RECORDS), CHAN KIM (FLUXUS, INC), KATIE ALBERTS (REACH RECORDS), MARIE CLAUSEN (NINJA TUNE), MERIDA SUSSEX (STOLEN RECORDINGS), MICHAEL UGWU (FREEME DIGITAL) and PIETER VAN RIJN (FUGA).

In first name alphabetical order, the full MERLIN board is as follows:

NORTH AMERICA

ALEXANDRIA HOCK, BETTER NOISE MUSIC (US)

DARIUS VAN ARMAN, SECRETLY GROUP (US)

JUSTIN WEST, SECRET CITY RECORDS (CANADA)

KATIE ALBERTS, REACH RECORDS (US)

MARIE CLAUSEN, NINJA TUNE (US)

EUROPE

EMMANUEL DE BURETEL, BECAUSE GROUP (FRANCE)

HORST WEIDENMUELLER, !K7 RECORDS (GERMANY)

MARTIN MILLS, BEGGARS GROUP (UK)

MICHEL LAMBOT, PIAS GROUP (BELGIUM)

PIETER VAN RIJN, FUGA (NETHERLANDS)

REST OF WORLD

CARLOS MILLS, MILLS RECORDS (BRAZIL)

CHAN KIM, FLUXUS (SOUTH KOREA)

MASAHIRO "JACK" OISHI, DANGER CRUE (JAPAN)

MERIDA SUSSEX, STOLEN RECORDINGS (AUSTRALIA)

MICHAEL UGWU, FREEME DIGITAL (NIGERIA)

MERLIN ADVISORY BOARD

CHRIS MAUND (MUSHROOM GROUP)

JASON PETERSON (CINQ MUSIC)

NANDO LUACES (ALTAFONTE NETWORK)

PAUL HITCHMAN (AWAL)

