NAB President/CEO GORDON SMITH responded to today's passage of the PIRATE ACT by the U.S. SENATE:

“NAB applauds SENATE passage of the PIRATE ACT, and we thank Sens. DAINES (R-MT) and PETERS (D-MI) and Reps. TONKO (D-NY) and BILITRAKIS (R-FL) for their leadership on this issue. Broadcasters also appreciate the support of Chairmen WICKER (R-MS) and PALLONE (D-NJ) and Ranking Members CANTWELL (D-WA) and WALDEN (R-OR) to ensure SENATE and HOUSE approval of this important bill.

"This legislation provides stronger resources to help the FCC combat illegal pirate radio operations, which not only interfere with licensed radio stations but also public safety communications and air traffic control systems. We look forward to the President signing the PIRATE ACT into law.”

The PIRATE Act unanimously passed the HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES in FEBRUARY 2019 and now goes to the PRESIDENT for his signature.

