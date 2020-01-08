Large, Festive Party In The Works

Look for the grand opening of DASH STUDIOS in HOLLYWOOD on THURSDAY, JANUARY 16th. The ribbon cutting takes place with the HOLLYWOOD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE at 6:45P on the brand new 25,000 square foot HQ located on the HOLLYWOOD BLVD. WALK OF FAME (between VINE & CAHUENGA)! It's immediately followed by an industry open house event from 7-10P showcasing DASH's elegant storefront radio studios, retail pop-up space, soundstage, event venue, basketball court, and more!

Your hosts DJ SKEE, MIKEE MIKE, J-LOVE and GREG LAWLEY welcome you to par-tay! Free Food & Drink, Special Guests & Performances too. Send confirmation of your attendance to: RSVP@dashradio.com.

