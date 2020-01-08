Kyle Hemick

After 10 years with CBS/ENTERCOM in LAS VEGAS and five with CBS/PEAK in FRESNO, CA, radio vet KYLE HELMICK has joined MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL on the Corporate Entertainment team as Director of Artist Relations & Business Development.

HELMICK started out in promotions for KSKS (93.7 KISS COUNTRY)/FRESNO, CA eventually working promotions for the entire cluster there until 2009 when he moved back to LAS VEGAS to handle promotions for KMXB (MIX 94.1), eventually rising to Promotions Director for the cluster, Marketing & Events Director, and for the last two years, Director of Live Events & Experiences.

KYLE's new e-mail is KyleHelmick@mgmresorts.com, or reach him at (559)( 916-5944.

