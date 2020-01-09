New Release For 'The Bird'

CRAFT RECORDINGS has set a FEBRUARY 28th release date for The SAVOY 10-Inch LP Collection, which spotlights CHARLIE PARKER’s groundbreaking bebop sessions for the legendary Jazz label, spanning 1944 to 1948.

The deluxe, four-LP box set—also available digitally—features newly restored and remastered audio, faithfully reproduced artwork from the original 10-inch albums, plus a booklet containing vintage photos, rare ephemera and new liner notes from GRAMMY® Award-winning journalist and author NEIL TESSER.

These historic recordings, reissued as the world celebrates the 100th anniversary of PARKER’s birth, feature such jazz greats as MILES DAVIS, DIZZY GILLESPIE, JOHN LEWIS, BUD POWELL and MAX ROACH.

More info can be found here.

More on CHARLIE PARKER here.

« see more Net News