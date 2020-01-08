New

SCOTT VAN PELT is launching his own weekly podcast for ESPN AUDIO, with "SVPOD" to debut JANUARY 14th. The "SPORTSCENTER WITH SCOTT VAN PELT" host joined ESPN in 2001 and hosted "THE SCOTT VAN PELT SHOW" and "SVP AND RUSILLO" from 2009 through 2015. The podcast will include his TV "Bad Beats" segment co-host STANFORD STEVE COUGHLIN.

“As much as I enjoy the SPORTSCENTER show we get to do at midnight, it doesn’t always provide the time and space for all I want to get to,” said VAN PELT. “I look at interviews we had with PATRICK BEVERLEY, MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY or RAKIM as examples of times when the conversation was so interesting to me that it went on far beyond what we had room for on TV. Obviously, a podcast allows as much leeway as we’d like. To take the deeper dives with guests, and flush out topics that matter will be fun. My love of radio was well documented and this is as close as I am likely to find for the time being. I’m grateful to have to chance to throw some headphones on and have at it. My guy STANFORD STEVE will be involved, as always. In what capacity, I am not certain. I might just lay out and let him carry the show. Might be better. We look forward to seeing you soon.”

ESPN AUDIO VP/Digital Marketing and Strategy TOM RICKS said, “SCOTT has always had a great connection with his audience, on TV or on radio, which is all the more critical in a podcast format. The audience will enjoy his interview style and his insightful thoughts on the biggest stories and most interesting people in sports.”

