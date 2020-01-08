Lizzo (Photo: lev radin / Shutterstock.com)

NBC is reporting that the tragic brush fires in AUSTRALIA have burned over 25 million acres. News reports say that at least twenty four people have been killed, 2,000 homes destroyed and some estimates say a billion wild animals have been killed.

Many celebrities have stepped up to help victims of the fires including ATLANTIC RECORDS artist LIZZO who is currently on tour in AUSTRALIA and recently took time from her schedule to lend a hand at a food bank in VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA. See more from CNN here.

