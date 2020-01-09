-
KCDZ (Z-1077)/Joshua Tree, CA, Morning Co-Host Pat Michaels Signs Off
MORONGO BASIN BROADCASTING Hot AC KCDZ (Z-1077)/JOSHUA TREE, CA, morning co-host PAT MICHAELS has announced he will retire from the station this month.
Citing the desire for leisure, not waking up at 4 am and time to build on his voiceover career, MICHAELS will depart the station near the end of JANUARY. Pat originally joined KCDZ in NOVEMBER 2012 as a morning co-host with GARY DAIGNEAULT..
Said PAT: "You'll probably find me on the river in PARKER, AZ or on the dock fishing."
Prior to joining KCDZ, MICHAELS served as morning show host and PD for KAFF/FLAGSTAFF, AZ.
Give PAT a shout at exspree823@gmail.com.
