Mastercard Sonic

MASTERCARD is dropping its first-ever SONIC-integrated music single in collaboration with songwriter and producer NICLAS MOLINDER to engage with up and coming global artists to build upon this new sound architecture to curate an auditory experience to enhance the brand. Introduced in 2019, the company’s SONIC melody is a critical component to how people recognize the brand.

For its first song drop, MASTERCARD will join with SWEDISH artist NADINE RANDLE and iHEARTRADIO on JANUARY 8th to release the single, “Merry Go Round,” which tells the story of a new beginning and fresh start.

Said MASTERCARD Chief Marketing and Communications Officer RAIA RAIAMANNAR, “Sound is our next frontier for brand expression and a powerful way for us to reach consumers through the passions that connect us all. We’re thrilled to be partnering with NADINE on ‘Merry Go Round’ to integrate the recognizable SONIC melody – underscoring the many ways that the branding can be used beyond traditional means,”

“Merry Go Round” can be downloaded or streamed via RADIO.com or on all major music streaming services. “Merry Go Round” is the first single for an upcoming album released by MASTERCARD integrating sonic, due to launch later in 2020.

Added iHEARTMEDIA Chief Programming Officer TOM POLEMAN, “We are passionate about music and the energy, excitement and deep connection it brings to listeners. MASTERCARD’s bold emphasis on music, from the launch of SONIC last year to its continued evolution with the launch of its first-ever single and forthcoming album, is exciting to see. As a part of our shared ethos in identifying the ways to best reach the consumer, we’re pleased to build upon our relationship with MASTERCARD at LIVE @ CES.”

