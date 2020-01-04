Roger & JP Day Was January 4th

COX MEDIA Classic Rock WBAB (102.3 ) /LONG ISLAND's ROGER & JP morning show recently celebrated 20 years on-air together and were greeted with lots of accolades for their accomplishment.

The LONG ISLAND natives ROGER LUCE and JOHN "JP" PARISE celebrated as SUFFOLK COUNTY and the TOWN of BABYLON declared JANUARY 4, 2020 “ROGER & JP Day” on LONG ISLAND.

In addition, BABYLON is naming a “rest facility” at TANNER PARK in COPIAGUE for ROGER & JP, JP's hometown of DEER PARK is naming a street for him, and NEWSDAY wrote a story and interview with the morning duo.

Adding to the celebration were local politicians, celebrities, promoters, venues and businesses who took to Social Media to acknowledge this event with tributes.

