DeDe In The Morning Grows Affiliates

DEDE IN THE MORNING is now distributed across 35 markets with the additions of:

YALE BROADCASTING WYBC N/T(94.3 WYBC)/NEW HAVEN

MARTZ COMMUNICATIONS Top 40 WAMO (THE BEAT)/PITTSBURGH

CRAIN/SALEM MEDIA Talk KHTE (96.5 THE BOX)/LITTLE ROCK

CUMULUS MEDIA WEMX Top 40 (MAX 94.1)/BATON ROUGE

CUMULUS MEDIA KMJJ Urban (99.7 THE BIG STATION)/SHREVEPORT

SOUTHERN STONE COMMUNICATION WHOG-HD2 (HOT 94.1)/DAYTONA BEACH

CUMULUS MEDIA WYNN Contemporary Christian (WYNN 106.3)/FLORENCE

REYNOLDS RADIO KBLZ/KAZE Top 40 (THE BLAZE)/TYLER

“DEDE’s unique content and strong connection to culture and community are fueling a revolution of perception about how women can lead and dominate ratings in morning drive. We are thrilled that DEDE’s show is growing rapidly and spreading more laughter and fun in new markets” said GEO COOK, Director of Operations for SERVICE BROADCASTING GROUP and GM & Brand Manager for DEDE IN THE MORNING.

DEDE states “We are honored and blessed to be chosen as the new morning family for these markets. We are ready to bring fun and laughter to our new audiences and connect with them in a real and meaningful way. This is how we kick off the New Year! ”

DEDE IN THE MORNING is distributed nationally via a partnership between K104 in DALLAS (Flagship affiliate) and COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS (Syndicator) in mid-2018 and now boasts a robust number of 35 affiliates with station groups including CONNOISSEUR, CUMULUS, SAGA, CORE COMMUNICATORS, EL DORADO, SOUTHERN STONE and many more.

For more information visit www.compassmedianetworks.com . Call NANCY to affiliate (914) 708-1451 or email nabramson@compassmedianetworks.com .

