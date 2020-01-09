-
DeDe In The Morning Adds Eight New Markets To Start 2020
January 9, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)
DEDE IN THE MORNING is now distributed across 35 markets with the additions of:
YALE BROADCASTING WYBC N/T(94.3 WYBC)/NEW HAVEN
MARTZ COMMUNICATIONS Top 40 WAMO (THE BEAT)/PITTSBURGH
CRAIN/SALEM MEDIA Talk KHTE (96.5 THE BOX)/LITTLE ROCK
CUMULUS MEDIA WEMX Top 40 (MAX 94.1)/BATON ROUGE
CUMULUS MEDIA KMJJ Urban (99.7 THE BIG STATION)/SHREVEPORT
SOUTHERN STONE COMMUNICATION WHOG-HD2 (HOT 94.1)/DAYTONA BEACH
CUMULUS MEDIA WYNN Contemporary Christian (WYNN 106.3)/FLORENCE
REYNOLDS RADIO KBLZ/KAZE Top 40 (THE BLAZE)/TYLER
“DEDE’s unique content and strong connection to culture and community are fueling a revolution of perception about how women can lead and dominate ratings in morning drive. We are thrilled that DEDE’s show is growing rapidly and spreading more laughter and fun in new markets” said GEO COOK, Director of Operations for SERVICE BROADCASTING GROUP and GM & Brand Manager for DEDE IN THE MORNING.
DEDE states “We are honored and blessed to be chosen as the new morning family for these markets. We are ready to bring fun and laughter to our new audiences and connect with them in a real and meaningful way. This is how we kick off the New Year! ”
DEDE IN THE MORNING is distributed nationally via a partnership between K104 in DALLAS (Flagship affiliate) and COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS (Syndicator) in mid-2018 and now boasts a robust number of 35 affiliates with station groups including CONNOISSEUR, CUMULUS, SAGA, CORE COMMUNICATORS, EL DORADO, SOUTHERN STONE and many more.
For more information visit www.compassmedianetworks.com . Call NANCY to affiliate (914) 708-1451 or email nabramson@compassmedianetworks.com .
