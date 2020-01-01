Mike Murphy

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to CUMULUS Country KYKZ and Country KQLK (NASH ICON)/LAKE CHARLES, LA PD TIM MURPHY on the loss of his father. GEORGE R. “MIKE” MURPHY passed away on DECEMBER 29th, 2019 in JACKSONVILLE, FL at the age of 88.

He was a U.S. NAVY veteran who served during the KOREAN War. More details about MIKE MURPHY’s life — and about the funeral services planned for SATURDAY, JANUARY 18th in LAKE CITY, FL — can be found here.

