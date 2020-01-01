Bob Pittman, Live At WWRS 2020

ALL ACCESS has our most powerful line up ever set for WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 ... and headling the event, we are thrilled and honored to confirm that iHEARTMEDIA Chairman & CEO BOB PITTMAN will sit down with ALL ACCESS President & Publisher JOEL DENVER for a one-on-one Fireside Chat at WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 at 9A, THURSDAY, MARCH 26th at CASTAWAY in BURBANK, CA. It's sponsored by MR. MASTER.

This is a rare, must-see conversation that you'll want to be on-hand for, so register for WWRS 2020, to attend our 10th WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT!

Bob Pittman, The Guy With The Biggest Radio Job In America

Fresh from successfully guiding iHEARTMEDIA -- the number one audio company in AMERICA with a leadership presence across broadcast radio; streaming music, radio and on demand; podcasts; social; and branded iconic live music events and on-demand entertainment -- through a restructuring, BOB PITTMAN will have a candid discussion about a myriad of topics.

DENVER said, "During this frank discussion, we'll find out BOB's views on what the future looks like for iHEARTMEDIA as well as his viewpoints on the opportunities for the industry as a whole across broadcast radio, streaming radio, podcasting, talent and influencers, smart speakers and the importance of bigger-than-life live events.

"We'll explore what keeps PITTMAN up at night and what motivates him to keep pushing the boundaries to drive more success in a super-competitive content landscape."

As part of this WWRS 2020 Fireside Chat, there will be time for those on-hand to ask BOB their own questions.

Budget, plan and lock in your plans now to attend the most-anticipated yearly gathering featuring Learning, Networking and Music! What a terrific combination of reasons to attend the 10th WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT, MARCH 25, 26, 27 at CASTAWAY in BURBANK. Hundreds of your peers are registering to attend WWRS 2020 and celebrate our 10th year!.

To make it easier to attend WWRS 2020, here is all you have to do:

Click here to Register For WWRS 2020 for only $495; 15% savings if you register 5 or more at the same time!

Click here to chose a discount hotel room ... 5 minutes from CASTAWAY on a free shuttle or rideshare

Click here to save up to 10% on AMERICAN AIRLINES with Discount Code: 8630DE, flying into BURBANK.

Click here to save up to 10% on DELTA AIR LINES. You may also call DELTA MEETING NETWORK at 1.800.328.1111, MONDAY-FRIDAY, 7A to 7:30P (CT) and refer to Meeting Event Code NMTH4, flying into BURBANK.

Terrific Agenda With Fresh Topics, Lots Of New Speakers

Everyone at ALL ACCESS is working hard and putting the finishing touches on another terrific WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 Agenda. Again this year, it's loaded with smart people and fresh names/faces. We are thrilled about the wonderful names who are already on-board, giving of their time and knowledge to speak!

At WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020, we'll explore so many important topics, like:

The future of broadcast radio

Streaming music, video

Radio on demand

Podcasts

Social Media

Digital platforms

Branded iconic live music events

On-demand entertainment

Radical new ideas for success

Music Metrics & Research

Syndication

Spoken Word

Branding

Imaging, VO/Production

Great radio war stories

Hear from some of the most amazing air talent sharing their secrets

Look at the terrific lineup of Tier 1 Speakers, 92 talented professionals so far, that we've lined up for you for WWRS 2020::

Yes, WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020, brought to you by ALL ACCESS, is all set for MARCH 25th-27th at CASTAWAY in BURBANK. We thank you so much for your support allowing our terrific yearly growth. Come be a part of this annual learning and networking opportunity.

WWRS 2020 will be held MARCH 25th-27th at CASTAWAY and is all part of CALIFORNIA ENTERTAINMENT WEEK kicking off with MUSEXPO MARCH 23rd-25th, also at CASTAWAY, from your friends at A&R WORLDWIDE.

We've gathered the best of the best from radio, music, social/digital from all over the globe for WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020. Look for even more fresh, cutting-edge sessions with great information about content, metrics, personalities, tactical and strategic planning and the latest innovations in audio, technology and facts about your audience that you must have to continue to win."

Nominations Are Open For WWRS 2020 Industry Awards

WWRS 2020 INDUSTRY AWARD NOMINATIONS are wide open! Have you made your nominations, yet? Time to weigh in with who you think deserves to win a coveted WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 INDUSTRY AWARD! You make the decision on who gets one of these coveted WWRS 2020 Industry Awards! Only you can decide The Best Of The Best -- who gets nominated to win a WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 Industry Award!

And the winners will be announced at the WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 INDUSTRY AWARDS LUNCHEON at 1P on FRIDAY, MARCH 27th at CASTAWAY in BURBANK, sponsored by MUSICMASTER!

