Sold

LEGACY MEDIA - MEMPHIS, LLC is selling News-Talk KWAM-A-W300DE/MEMPHIS to TODD STARNES' STARNES MEDIA GROUP, LLC for $685,000.

In addition, MEDIA SERVICES GROUP's STEPHEN A. SLOAN has been appointed receiver for GABRIELLE BROADCASTING LICENSEE ORDINAL and is handling the operation and sale of KXEG-A and K241CS/PHOENIX. Parties interested in acquiring the stations can contact STEPHEN C. SLOAN, Director, MEDIA SERVICES GROUP, INC., 90 Bow Street, EAST GREENWICH, RI 02818 or (401) 447-9616.

In other station transactions filed with the FCC, the UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII is assigning the license of K264BL/HONOLULU to HAWAII PUBLIC RADIO, INC. in exchange for the right to use the assignee's tower to broadcast Variety KTUH/HONOLULU and other antenna relocation options.

MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO has applied for an STA to operate WGGL-F/HOUGHTON, MI with reduced power due to icing on the antenna.

THE POWER FOUNDATION has requested a Silent STA for KKJJ/DIAMOND CITY, AR due to a transmission line issue.

And THE FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF CASTOR has closed on the donation of Religion KRGL/RINGGOLD, LA to HOUSTON CHRISTIAN BROADCASTERS, INC.

« see more Net News