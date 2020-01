Closing

MIGALA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION will shut down Ethnic WCEV-A/CICERO-CHICAGO, IL on JANUARY 20th, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM.

The station, which signed on in 1979, is a shared-time operation that broadcasts 1-10p (CT) weekdays, 1-8:30p SATURDAYS, and 5a-10p SUNDAYS, with MIDWAY BROADCASTING Regional Mexican WRLL-A using the other hours.

