Chase (Photo: WABT)

NEVERSINK RADIO Classic Hits WABT (POCONO 96.7)/LEHMAN TOWNSHIP-STROUDSBURG, PA "GARY IN THE MORNING" co-host/producer ELISA CHASE has passed away, according to the POCONO RECORD. She was 38 and died TUESDAY morning (1/7) of undisclosed health complications for which she had recently spent time in the hospital.

CHASE (real name ELISA CAFFEE LEE) began her career as News Director at EAST STROUDSBURG STATE UNIVERSITYs WEST/EAST STROUDSBURG and, starting in 2002, worked at crosstown WSBG for five years with GARY SMITH and accompanied him to an online show and then, for the last eight years, at POCONO 96.7. She also served as an adjunct professor at EAST STROUDSBURG STATE.

« see more Net News