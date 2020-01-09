Awards

The RADIO TELEVISION DIGITAL NEWS FOUNDATION (RTDNF) has announced the winners of its 30th annual First Amendment Awards, to be honored at a gala on MARCH 5th in WASHINGTON.

â“As the RTDNF Board of Trustees discussed the candidates, there was overwhelming support for the accomplishments and the impact our 2020 honorees have made to journalism,” said RTDNF Chairman and NEXSTAR VP/Local Content Development JERRY WALSH. “This year’s honorees are a mix of local and network journalists that provide illuminating reporting, a respected national news program which holds the powerful accountable and a visionary who defends the public’s right to know.”

“Every day journalists and news professionals are working hard to keep the public’s trust through truthful reporting, more transparency and responsible journalism that often serves as a catalyst for positive change,” said RTDNA/RTDNF Exec. Dir. DAN SHELLEY. “The First Amendment Awards allow us to honor the efforts of all journalism professionals, and shine a light on those companies, individuals and political figures who publicly champion journalism and journalists as essential to democracy.”

The 2020 honorees are:

LEONARD ZEIDENBERG First Amendment Award: DAVID MUIR, ABC NEWS

First Amendment Award: CBS NEWS "60 MINUTES"

First Amendment Service Award: BOB HORNER, NBC NEWS

First Amendment Leadership Award: BARBARA MAUSHARD, HEARST TELEVISION

First Amendment Clarity AwardL LORI MONTENEGRO, TELEMUNDO

First Amendment Defender Award: Sen. RICHARD BLUMENTHAN (D-CT)

Lifetime Achievement Award: STEVE ANDREWS, NBC affiliate WFLA-TV/TAMPA

