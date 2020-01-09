Saban Music Group Enters Worldwide Distribution And Marketing Alliance

SABAN MUSIC GROUP has signed a global distribution and marketing agreement with UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP. SMG will be distributed in the U.S. by CAROLINE, an arm of UMG subsidiary CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP, and work in tandem with CAROLINE International and UMG’s SANTA MONICA-based central services team for all other territories.

“SIR LUCIAN has built the #1 music company in the world with an unprecedented streak of artist development,” HAIM SABAN commented. “There is no better home for our artists and their music.”

The partnership will kick off on January 10th with the release of “Further Up,” an Urban/Dance club release from STATIC & BEN EL, featuring PITBULL.

“HAIM has a proven track record of creating world-class entertainment,” said UMG Chairman/CEO SIR LUCIAN GRAINGE. “We’re looking forward to working with his team at SABAN MUSIC to bring groundbreaking new artists and music to fans around the globe."

