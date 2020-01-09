Willborn

CUMULUS MEDIA’s WESTWOOD ONE has added comic and seasoned personality GEORGE WILLBORN to the syndicated AM drive RICK AND SASHA SHOW.

WILLBORN said, "I've been a part of multiple #1 radio shows in my career, yet I've never felt as optimistic about the potential success of a show than I do about RICK AND SASHA. After appearing on the show as a guest, I experienced an instant chemistry with them, and instantly fell back in love with radio.

RICK AND SASHA just get it, and together we will be an unstoppable force. It's game on and game over for the new sound of Urban Adult radio everywhere.”

WESTWOOD ONE COO CHARLES STEINHAUER added, “With the addition of GEORGE complementing this already highly successful cast, we look forward to continuing the trajectory of fastest-growing urban adult show morning show throughout 2020 and for years to come.

GEORGE's special gift is that he naturally and intrinsically understands situational comedic radio, as well as the intricacies of working effectively with a team. This is the super trio to watch.”

WILLBORN’s resume includes WVAZ (V103)/CHICAGO, WHUR (96.3)/ WASHINGTON, DC, and twice with the nationally syndicated MICHAEL BAISDEN SHOW.

