Commercial free Mondays

ENTERCOM Country WNSH (NEW YORK’s COUNTRY 94.7) is promoting “commercial free MONDAYs” as a new feature for 2020. The station is running without spots between 9a and midnight each MONDAY.

A post on the station’s website says, “We have a pretty awesome New Year's resolution ... it's to give you more of your favorite Country music. Hang with NEW YORK’s COUNTRY 94.7 and kick off your week with commercial free MONDAY. That's right — no commercials ALL DAY on MONDAYS starting at 9 am!”

« see more Net News