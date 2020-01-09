NAB 2020

NAB Show is accepting nominations for the second annual NAB Show Product of the Year Awards. The awards recognize the most auspicious and innovative new products and technologies being showcased by exhibitors at NAB Show, set for APRIL 18 – 22 (exhibits APRIL 19-22) in LAS VEGAS. This year’s program will include three new “Best Overall” categories and five new product categories.

“Following the success of the first annual program, we have introduced additional award categories to fully encompass the range of new products that premier at NAB Show year after year,” said NAB SVP of Business Development ERIC TRABB. “We look forward to another year of celebrating the most significant breakthroughs in media, entertainment and technology.”

New this year, Best Overall awards will be presented under three categories: Acquisition, Production and Delivery. Product categories new to the 2020 awards program include individual awards for cameras, grip equipment, location lighting, studio lighting and test equipment.

The NAB Show Product of the Year Awards will be selected by a panel of industry experts and announced on APRIL 21st at a reception held at the WESTGATE LAS VEGAS RESORT.

To be eligible for an award, nominated products and technologies must have been unveiled in the prior 12 months, be on display at the 2020 NAB Show for the first time and available for delivery in the 2020 calendar year.

Nominations will be accepted JANUARY 9th through MARCH 27th.

Categories for the awards program can be found here.

