Spotify To Announce Q4 Financial Results February 5th
January 9, 2020 at 12:11 PM (PT)
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. will post its fourth quarter 2019 financial results and letter to shareholders on WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5th before market open.
The company will hold a question and answer session to discuss the results at 8a (ET). A live webcast will be accessible at investors.spotify.com and a recording of the webcast will be available following the session.
Questions from investors may be submitted in advance to ir@spotify.com.
