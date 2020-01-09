Spotify Q4 Results Coming

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. will post its fourth quarter 2019 financial results and letter to shareholders on WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5th before market open.

The company will hold a question and answer session to discuss the results at 8a (ET). A live webcast will be accessible at investors.spotify.com and a recording of the webcast will be available following the session.

Questions from investors may be submitted in advance to ir@spotify.com.

