The RONNIE JAMES DIO STAND UP AND SHOUT CANCER FUND, founded in memory of the late rock music singer/songwriter will commemorate the 10th anniversary of his passing and the formation of the charity with an awards gala on FEBRUARY 20th at THE AVALON in LOS ANGELES. The event will recognize honorees who have played a role in either DIO’s legacy or that of the charity.

The vocals and visuals of RONNIE JAMES DIO via hologram, with his live band DIO, who performed with him for his last 17 years, will provide the entertainment, featuring vocalists TIM RIPPER OWENS and ONI LOGAN and band members SIMON WRIGHT, CRAIG GOLDY, SCOTT WARREN and BJORN ENGLEN. Local rockers SADIE AND THE TRIBE will also perform. The evening will include a live auction, a major silent auction and a raffle, each comprising luxury items and entertainment memorabilia. In addition, VIP attendees will be treated to a gourmet dinner with wine pairings.

Eight awards named after songs written by RONNIE will be presented to the following distinguished honorees:

* HOLY DIVER AWARD honoring RHINE ENTERTAINMENT/WARNER MUSIC GROUP EXECUTIVES KEVIN GORE, MARK PINKKUS, JASON DAY, JASON ELZY and BRIAN DODD.

* KILLING THE DRAGON AWARD: T.J. MARTELL FOUNDATION CEO LAURA HEATHERLY

* KING OF ROCK 'N ROLL AWARD: GLOBAL MERCHANDISE SERVICES LTD.'s BARRY DRINKWATER

* MAGICA AWARD: WYN DAVIS, RONNIE's long-time recording engineer and owner of TOTAL ACCESS RECORDING STUDIOS

* MASTER OF THE MOON AWARD: BMG executives THOMAS SCHERER, MICHAEL KACHKO, JEFF CHRISTIAN and KATHY RIVKIN DAUM

* RAINBOW IN THE DARK AWARD: RAINBOW BAR AND GRILL and WHISKY A GO GO owner MIKEAL MAGLIERI

* SACRED HEART AWARD: UCLA Professor/Associate Dean for Research, UCLA School of Dentistry and Director for UCLA Center For Oral Head and Neck Oncology Research DR. DAVID WONG

* STAND UP AND SHOUT AWARD: EVELLUSION CEO JEFF PEZZUTI, creator of the DIO RETURNS! hologram.

