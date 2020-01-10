January 31st

The team behind the radio drama parody podcast and live show "THRILLING ADVENTURE HOUR" is launching a new scripted fictional comedy series for AUDIBLE. "CUT AND RUN" comes from BEN ACKER and BEN BLACKER and stars MEG RYAN as narrator and D'ARCY CARDEN ("THE GOOD PLACE"), RACHEL BLOOM ("CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND"), THOMAS LENNON ("RENO 911"), SAM RICHARDSON ("VEEP"), and ED BEGLEY JR., among others.

The new show, the story of a con-artist and her doctor friend who steal kidneys, debuts as an AUDIBLE Original on JANUARY 31st.

