Q4 Prelims

For the moment, at least, TEGNA is still in the radio business, and the company has released preliminary financial results for fourth quarter 2019 showing a 7-8% revenue increase year-to-year to $688-693 million, driven by subscription and early political ad spending plus the addition of 13 stations during 2019. Excluding political advertising, revenue is projected for a 32-33 percent increase, beating prior guidance. However, Adjusted EBOTDA is expected to be off by about $43-48 million to the $225-230 million range.

The company recently announced the sale of its SAN DIEGO radio combo, News-Talk KFMB-A and Adult Hits KFMB-F (100/7 SAN DIEGO), acquired when it bought CBS/CW affiliate KFMB-TV (CBS 8/CW 6)/SAN DIEGO from MIDWEST TV, to LOCAL MEDIA; it also acquired Sports WBNS-F (97.1 THE FAN) and Sports WBNS-A (ESPN 1460)/COLUMBUS in a deal to buy CBS affiliate WBNS-TV/COLUMBUS and NBC affiliate WTHR-TV/INDIANAPOLIS.

TEGNA also announced that it has closed on its previously announced $1 billion private placement eight-year senior note offering, priced at 4.625% and refinancing its remaining $310 million principal amount of its 5.125% senior notes (due 2020), the $650 million principal amount of its 6.375% senior notes (due 2023), and borrowings under its revolving credit agreement.

Pres./CEO DAVE LOUGEE said, "2019 was a tremendous year of growth, execution and innovation at TEGNA. Our preliminary fourth quarter results reflect a very positive trajectory in our key long-term value drivers, including strong subscription revenue growth and accelerating political advertising. These also are reflected in our full-year 2020 guidance metrics, which we have updated to include our projection of year-over-year subscription revenue growth of at least mid-twenties. This growth reflects our top of the market retransmission rates for our portfolio of Big Four affiliates, providing solid momentum as we head into 2020 and beyond. We also anticipate at least $300 million in high-margin political advertising revenue in 2020, heavily weighted toward the third and fourth quarters given the geographic footprint of our stations.

"These trends strengthen our firepower, allowing us to quickly reduce leverage while we continue to pursue transformative M&A opportunities, for which we have ample room even under the FCC’s existing national cap. Meanwhile, we have continued to be thoughtful in managing our balance sheet, including completing two debt refinancings over a four-month period, taking advantage of the low interest rate environment to reduce interest expense and improve our financial flexibility. The strength of our operations and fortress balance sheet position TEGNA to continue to play a key role as an industry consolidator in the years ahead.”

