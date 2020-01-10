Zigz Remains In Middays

CROMWELL MEDIA Alternative WBUZ (102.9 THE BUZZ)/NASHVILLE longtime PD ZIGZ (a.k.a. CHRIS COX) has left the building for all the right reasons: his wife accepted an important administrative position with the VA Hospital in ILLINOIS.

ZIGZ has been with THE BUZZ for the past past 17 years and will continue hosting middays on the station. He was upped to PD in 2013. No PD replacement has been announced. Meanwhile, PM-Drive host and Digital/Social Media Coordinator HAYLEY ST. JOHN is holding down the programming reins for now at THE BUZZ.

VP/Market Manager DENNIS GWIAZDON commented, "Naturally, a decision like this didn't come easy for ZIGZ And we most certainly had to respect his decision to be supportive of his wife's career and the needs of his family. There's no question ZIGZ will be missed but the good news is he will remain a key part of our team, anchoring the midday show."

"After years of my wife and family supporting my career, I felt it was time to return the favor," added ZIGZ. "But, I am thrilled to be able to continue to work with such a great company like CROMWELL MEDIA."

« see more Net News