Mac Miller

MAC MILLER's family announced the release of his sixth and final studio album, "Circles," and released a new track and video "Good News," a six-minute, abstract exploration of themes and images through the late rapper's career.

Conceived as a sister album to 2018's GRAMMY-nominated "Swimming," the album was completed with the assistance of producer JON BRION, with whom MILLER worked on "Swimming" and had been working together on "Circles" at the time of his passing.

Listeners will hear shades of some of "Circles"' influences in its songs, from the T-REX guitar tone of "Surf" to the PLASTIC ONO BAND-era feel of its production and the cover of LOVE vocalist ARTHUR LEE's 1972 single "Everybody's Gotta Live."

"Circles" will be released next FRIDAY, JANUARY 17th, via WARNER RECORDS and is available for pre-order digitally and physically now.

In conjunction with the album's release, there will be three fan pop up exhibitions celebrating the music and legacy of MILLER in L.A, N.Y., and his hometown PITTSBURGH. Launched in partnership with AMAZON MUSIC, the exhibitions will feature immersive listenings of "Circles" in ULTRA HD audio, as well as a multimedia fan art exhibition and merch offerings.

Listenings will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. Entry is free and all net proceeds from pop up merch sales will go to THE MAC MILLER FUND. All locations will be open to the public from 12p - 9p local time on JANUARY 17th and 18th. L.A .will have an additional invite-only, soft-opening and VIP event on January 16th from 6p - 10p (PT).

