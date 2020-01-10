French Montana & John Sykes (Brenton Ho/iHeartMedia)

iHEARTRADIO and MASTERCARD marked their new audio partnership by hosting a LIVE @ CES showcase at DRAI'S NIGHTCLUB at THE CROMWELL in LAS VEGAS on WEDNESDAY night (1/8).

The event featured a special performance by FRENCH MONTANA and SWEDISH artist, NADINE RANDLE. iHEARTMEDIA President/CEO RICH BRESSLER, iHEARTMEDIA President Of Entertainment Enterprises JOHN SYKES and MASTERCARD CMO RAJ RAJAMANNAR hosted the event.

Guest attendees included celebrities PARIS HILTON and FLAVOR FLAV, as well as business leaders and advertising partners.

