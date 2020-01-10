Channah Hanberg

CRISTA MEDIA taps CHANNAH HANBERG as GM KCMS (SPIRIT 105.3) and KCIS/SEATTLE. HANBERG is a 15-year veteran of the media industry, with experience at KQPC (Q13 FOX)/SEATTLE), DESTINATION MARKETING and NATIONAD COMMUNICATIONS.

CRISTA MEDIA VP TJ MALIEVSKY said, “CHANNAH is a great leader and embraces the opportunity to serve our talented staff and dedicated listeners each day. Her tremendous leadership qualities and strong business acumen make her the perfect person to lead our Seattle radio stations into the future.”

Stated HANBERG, “KCMS and KCIS have a solid foundation of success in the SEATTLE market industry, and I am excited as well as honored to step into the role of General Manager during this high growth period. I look forward to uniting our talented teams in operational excellence and advancing our strategic vision.”

