The Format Wheel Is Spinning

MAINEINVESTS LLC is stunting on WJYE-A and 100.3 W262DP/GARDINER, ME and WCYR-A and 102.9 W275CQ/VEAZIE, ME as “207 Hotline Bling Radio."

The change started with a loop of DRAKE’s “Hotline Bling”.

