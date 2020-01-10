Sold

SUNNY BROADCASTING, G.P. is selling News-Talk WLIV-A, W270DD, and W282AG/LIVINGSTON, TN and Country WLIV-F (COUNTRY 104.7)/MONTEREY, TN to STONECOM COOKEVILLE, LLC for $275,000 plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

In other filings with the FCC, CENTRO CRISTIANO DE VIDA ETERNA is selling K287BQ, K218EJ, and K223CW/HOUSTON to SARA GUEVARA's FRANCO LLC. The contract of sale, with sale price, was not submitted with the application but is being submitted "under separate cover;" K283CH/HOUSTON is also being transferred, according to the list of primary stations submitted with the application, which show the present primary stations remaining the same before and after the assignment.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA OF FLINT, INC. has requested a Silent STA for WLCO-A/LAPEER, MI due to a transmission system failure.

And COMMUNITY PUBLIC MEDIA has filed for an extension of its Silent STA for KKNL/VALENTINE, NE while it makes repairs.

