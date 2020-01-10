Restructuring

The UNIVERSITY OF UTAH has upped News-Talk KUER (NPR UTAH)/SALT LAKE CITY GM MARIA O'MARA to Exec. Director of KUER and sister PBS affiliate KUED-TV (PBS UTAH), effective FEBRUARY 1st.

The promotion of O'MARA, who served as Managing Editor at crosstown BONNEVILLE News-Talk KSL-A-F and CBS affiliate KSL-TV before serving in communications roles for ROCKY MOUNTAIN POWER and the UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and rejoining KUER in 2017, is part of a restructuring of station management that includes KUER Director of Programming and Promotion JOEL MEYER being upped to Station Manager and Dir. of Development JA'NAYE PAYNE promoted to Associate Director of Philanthropy for KUER and PBS UTAH.

“From a practical standpoint, much of what PBS UTAH and KUER do in terms of administrative work is parallel: accounting, FCC and CPB oversight, university policies and legal compliance, human resources, purchasing and facilities management,” said O'MARA. “Having the same person responsible for those things will be both more efficient and more effective for both stations.”

“Media is having a philanthropic moment,” added O'MARA. “Rising populism, political polarization and worries about big technology are driving charitable giving toward programming that explains the news and holds the powerful to account – something public broadcasting is known to do. Not all parts of the two stations’ fundraising work should combine, but I think PBS UTAH and KUER could couple their strengths and philanthropic reach and take advantage of this interesting time in history.”

