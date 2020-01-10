New

Beauty expert and makeup artist BOBBI BROWN is launching her second podcast, this time with iHEARTMEDIA. "BEYOND THE BEAUTY WITH BOBBI BROWN," desribed as conversations with "doctors, experts, and entrepreneurs across the health, beauty, and lifestyle space," will begin next week and posted a trailer TODAY (1/10).

BROWN first entered the podcasting field with "LONG STORY SHORT WITH BOBBI BROWN" via GARY VAYNERCHUK's GALLERY MEDIA. She left her namesake company, now owned by ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES, in 2016.

