Featuring Members Of Foo Fighters, Anthrax, Bad Wolves And More

A limited number of tickets are still available for the upcoming Dimebash all-star jam tribute to “DIMEBAG” DARRELL ABBOTT, the late co-founder/guitarist of PANTERA and DAMAGEPLAN, set for THURSDAY, JANUARY 16th at The Observatory OC in SANTA ANA, CA.

The all star lineup will feature members of ACCEPT, ANTHRAX, BAD WOLVES, CYPRESS HILL, FOO FIGHTERS, LAMB OF GOD, LITA FORD, STONE SOUR and many more surprise guests.

The all-star jam will feature DIME’s music and some of his favorite songs as top rock and metal artists honor the guitar legend 15 years after his untimely passing.

