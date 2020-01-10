New Series

SPOTIFY's PARCAST has launched a new podcast examining the history of the clandestine organizations purported to be behind the scenes of history and government.

"SECRET SOCIETIES" is hosted by GREG POLCYN and VANESSA RICHARDSON (both of PARCAST's "SERIAL KILLERS" and "CULTS") and will look at each organization in two-episode arcs. The show will post new episodes every THURSDAY and debuted YESTERDAY (1/9) with the first of a two-parter on YALE's SKULL AND BONES.

