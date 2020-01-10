It's Back

BLOOMBERG TELEVISION AND RADIO launches its reboot TODAY (1/10) of public television mainstay "WALL STREET WEEK" as a TV and radio show and podcast. "BLOOMBERG WALL STREET WEEK," airing FRIDAYS at 6p (ET) across all BLOOMBERG platforms and as a podcast, is a one-hour review of the week in business, hosted by DAVID WESTIN with panelists including former Treasury Secretary LAWRENCE H. SUMMERS; economist GLENN HUBBARD; TIAA CEO ROGER FERGUSON; ROCKCREEK CEO AFSANEH BESCHLOSS; THE ECONOMIST Editor-in-Chief ZANNY MINTON BEDDOES; and former IBM Pres./CEO SAMUEL PALMISANO.



Global Head of TV and Radio AL MAYERS said, “It is with great pride that we bring BLOOMBERG WALL STREET WEEK to our global audience; which will explore the financial stories shaping our world as seen through the eyes of those whose perspectives are valued within the finance and business communities.”



"Our goal each week will be to bring our audience a different, provocative take on the stories that shape our lives," said WESTIN. "I am honored to follow in the footsteps of the legendary LOUIS RUKEYSER."

The original, hosted by LOUIS RUKEYSER, aired for over 30 years, produced by MARYLAND PUBLIC TELEVISION and aired on PBS.

