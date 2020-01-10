Static & Ben El

SABAN MUSIC GROUP, which just signed a deal with UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP, has released its first music, a single from STATIC AND BEN EL, "Further Up (Na, Na, Na, Na, Na)," featuring PITBULL.

The track was roduced by TEN TOWNS DUO ALVARO RODRIGUEZ and TROY SCOTT along with the group's own YARDEN PELEG (JORDI).

Popularly known as STATIC AND BEN EL, the group comprised by singers LEERAZ RUSSO (STATIC) and BEN EL TAVORI (BEN EL), along with the production guidance of YARDEN PELEG (JORDI), began wowing audiences in ISRAELI musical festivals at only 15 years of age. Son of legendary ISRAELI singer, SHIMSHON "SHIMI" TAVORI and ISRAELI model AVIVA AZULAI, BEN EL began singing alongside his father at the age of 14.

Now under the umbrella of SABAN MUSIC GROUP, the company, led by music pioneer HAIM SABAN, STATIC and BEN EL have made history with SMG’s first label release.

« see more Net News