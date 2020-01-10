Dakota Mendenhall

STARLITE Top 40/Rhythmic KLHB (WILD 105.5)/CORPUS CHRISTI PD/afternoons DAKOTA MENDENHALL exits after over two years in the PD chair.

MENDENHALL tells ALL ACCESS, "It's been a fun time programming such a unique station for the COASTAL BEND and hearing listeners say they really enjoy the format. It's also been a great honor to work with an immensely talented morning show. TOMMY THE HACKER and ANGEL DEE know exactly how to engage the audience and become 100% community oriented."

STARLITE Hot AC KLTG (THE BEACH 96.5)/CORPUS CHRISTI PD JOE "CRASH" KELLEY absorbs programming duties for KLHB.

MENDENHALL runs KREATIVE MINDS, a freelance operation offering radio imaging, website management and graphic design. Reach out to him at kasperkreative.com or (479) 935-0629.

